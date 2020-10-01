Boss expands its Loop Station family with new RC-5 and RC-500 flagships

Boss has announced the latest additions to its Loop Station family, the RC-5 and the RC-500.

Boasting next-generation technologies, including 32-bit AD/DA 32-bit floating-point processing, onboard rhythms, phrase memories or loop storing and more, the new additions represent a considerable evolution in Boss's looper pedal offering.

The RC-5 is housed in Boss's well-known compact series format, with a full stereo I/O configuration, as well as what the company claims is "the most advanced interface available in any stompbox looper".

It also features an LCD backlight, which indicates recording, overdub and playback states, and a multi-function parameter knob, which allows users to navigate rhythms, system settings and more.

Like the new RC-500, the RC-5 offers a whopping 13 hours of recording time, as well as advanced external control options via footswitches, and expression pedal or MIDI compatibility.

The RC-500 has the more advanced feature-set of the pair, offering two tracks, the ability to connect mono/stereo instruments, pedal effects, and even a mic via its dedicated XLR input – which comes with a phantom power switch for condenser microphones.

It even features track faders and a mic level knob, allowing players hands-on access to volume control while performing. Its three built-in footswitches are configured for basic operations by default, however these can be reassigned in a variety of ways.

And if the RC-500's new set of features wasn't impressive enough, add to it a selection of available Loop FX, including repeat, scatter, shift and vinyl flick. It also includes a reverse function, as does the RC-5.

Both new offerings come loaded with 57 drum rhythms – each with A/B variations, and the kit can be changed to suit the intended musical style, with 7 kits available in the RC-5 and 16 in the RC-500.

They also each include 99 phrase memories for loop storage, and these can be backed up to a computer via USB.

The RC-5 and RC-500 are available now for $199/£175 and $349/£265, respectively. For more information, head to Boss.