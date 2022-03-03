Boss launches its first touchscreen-equipped amp/multi-effects processor, the GX-100

Boss has expanded its lineup of amp and multi-effects units by debuting its all-new GX-100 multi-effects processor pedal.

Compatible with electric guitars and bass guitars, Boss’ latest floor unit comes equipped with a number of features and effects found on the flagship GT-1000, though introduces a host of neat new appointments.

Chief among which is a rejuvenated ultra-modern design, as well as a more intuitive operation thanks to the color touchscreen display that can be used to curate signal chains containing up to 15 simultaneous effects blocks.

Such chains can make use of series and parallel signal routing, and can utilize up to two separate amp blocks. The presence of 200 onboard user memory slots also means a wealth of custom-configured presets can be saved to the GX-100.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Boss) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Boss) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Boss)

In terms of effects on offer, the options are – as you’d expect from a Boss unit – pretty impressive. Boasting Boss’ AIRD technology and a refined Tube Logic approach, the unit promises a “natural tube amp feel” with each of its 23 amplifier models.

There are over 150 effects – including drives, distortions, modulations, reverbs and delays – available, which are derived from the GT-1000 and that can be controlled in real-time thanks to the onboard expression pedal. A “wide selection” of onboard speaker cabs is also available, and there’s room for importing third party IRs as well.

As for navigating the pedal itself, there are eight assignable footswitches, an output level knob and an expression pedal that also houses a toe switch. The display, meanwhile, works in unison with four parameter controllers, a Select knob and Page scrolling buttons. It’s a layout that’s said to deliver a “frustration-free experience”.

As well as having control over fluid parameter tweaks, signal chain adjustments and patch selection, the GX-100 also boasts a Manual mode that turns the pedal into a conventional stompbox controlling-style unit

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Boss) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Boss) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Boss) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Boss) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Boss)

It can also be used as a USB audio interface, as well as a silent practice companion thanks to the headphones jack and onboard looper function.

Other appointments include Boss Tone Studio compatibility. As well as letting you tweak parameters on Windows and macOS, the Tone Studio app also connects to the GX-100 via Bluetooth – with the optional MIDI Dual Adaptor – allowing users to introduce off-the-cuff effects changes.

The GX-100 is available now for $599.

To find out more, head over to Boss.