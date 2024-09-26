“A bevy of enhancements for endless tonal possibilities”: Boss just gave players another reason to give its flagship touchscreen GX-100 amp modeler a try with huge firmware update

By
published

New amps, quality-of-life improvements and some iconic Boss effects help keep the floorboard on top form in the competitive modeler/multi-FX market

Best multi-effects pedals: Boss GX-100
(Image credit: Future)

Boss has unveiled a comphrensive firmware update for its flagship touchscreen GX-100 amp modeler multi-effects pedal. It offers “a bevy of new features and enhancements” for “endless tonal possibilities” via new amps and seven fresh effects.

The touchscreen-bestowed amp modeler was hailed as Boss’ “leanest, meanest multi-effects floorboard yet” in GW's 2022 review. Two years later, it’s been given some TLC to keep it competitive in an ever-growing market that includes the Quad Cortex and Fender's Tone Master Pro.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.