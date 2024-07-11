“Extended dynamic response that’s not possible with traditional analog designs”: Boss rolls out its biggest GT-1000 update in years – introducing all-new amp models that go beyond what tube amps are capable of

Boss has issued free new updates for its GT-1000 and GT-1000CORE pedals that look to elevate the performance and functions of the multi-effects amp modelers.

While it’s been officially labeled as ‘Version 4.0’ for the GT-1000, and ‘Version 2.0’ for the GT-1000CORE, the update has introduced wholesale features that are universal across both stompboxes.

It is, notably, the first big update Boss has rolled out for its GT range in quite some time. Aside from December 2023’s Bug Fix update, the last time Boss ushered in a performance update this comprehensive was more than two years ago.

Further still, it’s the first time Boss has expanded on its flagship collection of X-amps, which utilize the innovative 'Multi-Dimensional Processing' technology found in the firm’s X-series effects pedals.

The update, according to Boss, reflects the firm’s “dedication to the continuing development of its flagship-class GT platform”. That dedication is evidenced by three newly developed high-gain amp types that build on Boss’ AIRD and MDP technologies.

'Augmented Impulse Response Dynamics’ looks to reproduce the tone of tube amps in digital form – “from guitar input to speaker output and everything in between,” according to Boss – paying particular attention to dynamic feel and musical responsiveness.

'Multi-Dimensional Processing', meanwhile, takes things even further. It effectively separates an input signal into various frequency constituents, and analyzes each one individually in order to achieve “a higher level of clarity and dynamics”.

To further put MDP into perspective, it was once described by Boss as “the pinnacle of 50 years of engineering”, and is said to deliver “impossible results with conventional technologies”.

These developments have manifested in the form of three new X-amps – X-Ultra, X-Optima and X-Titan – which are joined by six new bass preamps, two new drive effects, a new tuner display mode, and ambiguous “under-the-hood enhancements”.

As for the amps, X-Ultra is a “classic British stack amp modified with a modern multi-stage gain circuit”, which uses MDP to take control of each gain stage’s clipping.

Not only does this look to be a powerful feature for a digital amp modeler, it’s apparently said to offer an “extended dynamic response that’s not possible with traditional analog designs”.

X-Optima and X-Titan recruit MDP in similar ways. The former – which debuts an entirely new gain algorithm – makes the most of its adaptive frequency shaping function, promising to help craft rhythm and lead tones that can cut through the mix.

The latter, said to be “perfect for aggressive metal styles driven by heavy riffs”, meanwhile uses it to separate the string sounds to provide “tight sounds on the low strings” while maintaining “fatness and body” in the high range.

As mentioned, the Version 4.0 and Version 2.0 platforms are completely free, as is usually the case with such updates.

With Line 6 regularly updating its Helix software, Fender rolling out improvements to its burgeoning Tone Master Pro platform, and even Neural DSP beginning to build on its Quad Cortex software, this serves as a welcome – and long-awaited – development from Boss.

Head over to Boss to find out more.