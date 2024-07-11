“Extended dynamic response that’s not possible with traditional analog designs”: Boss rolls out its biggest GT-1000 update in years – introducing all-new amp models that go beyond what tube amps are capable of

By
published

Three newly developed X-amps – which use Boss' innovative AIRD and MDP tech – are joined by fresh effects and functionality updates

Boss GT-1000 and GT-1000CORE
(Image credit: Boss)

Boss has issued free new updates for its GT-1000 and GT-1000CORE pedals that look to elevate the performance and functions of the multi-effects amp modelers.

While it’s been officially labeled as ‘Version 4.0’ for the GT-1000, and ‘Version 2.0’ for the GT-1000CORE, the update has introduced wholesale features that are universal across both stompboxes.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.