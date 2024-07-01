“Pure Bassman tone that’s virtually indistinguishable from the original”: Fender expands the Tone Master range with its first-ever tweed model – and it's a digital repro of the best-sounding Fender amp of all time

Fender has expanded its guitar amp range by unveiling its first-ever tweed Tone Master model, the ‘59 Bassman.

The Big F’s Tone Master collection was first introduced back in 2019, and has since been steadily bolstered to include digital repros of a handful of the firm’s most cherished amps, from the Princeton Reverb to the Twin Reverb and Super Reverb.

The objective for the range is simple: to revive classic Fender amps in a modern form by ditching traditional tubes in favor of DSP modeling, in order to deliver like-for-like historic guitar tones at a fraction of the price (and weight) of their source material.

So far, Fender’s attention has been almost exclusively tuned to Black Panel amps, with only a couple of Blonde-finished models proving to be exceptions to the black-on-black rule. Now, the firm is finally venturing into its back catalog of tweed amps.

It’s a great way to start, too. The Bassman is up there with the likes of the Twin Reverb as one of Fender’s most iconic guitar amps, having first arrived as a bass guitar amp – hence the name – in the ‘50s.

The 4x10” ‘59 model, specifically, is an especially sought-after vintage amp, and is widely regarded as the best-sounding Fender amp of all time.

So, now it’s back, but it’s back with a big twist: it uses huge digital processing power to model the original’s circuitry and 45-watt power output, as well as a class D power amp to achieve “the headroom and dynamics of the tube amp.”

Given it’s a Tone Master amp, the ‘59 Bassman has been given some 21st century tweaks in the form of an Impulse Response XLR line output for cab sims, a mute switch, an output power selector for full power and five attenuated settings, and a lightweight pine cabinet.

There’s also a convolution spring reverb, a Vintage/Tight switch for a smoother bass response, and a post-power amp effects loop. The original’s 4x10” configuration is honored here, too, with Fender utilizing a quartet of Jensen P-10R speakers that promise plenty of sparkle and touch sensitivity.

“The results,” Fender says, “is pure Bassman tone that’s virtually indistinguishable from the original.”

Of course, the Tone Master ‘59 Bassman isn’t only significant for the amp it revives via digital electronics, but also for the precedent it sets.

Five years on from the Tone Master's debut, we finally have our first tweed amp, and it stands to reason that more tweed amps will follow suit. What could be next? Tone Master Silverface amps? Some Tone Master heads? We certainly wouldn’t rule it out.

Indeed, Fender’s Justin Norvell spoke of the range's bright future in a recent interview with Guitar World, during which he said: “I think that we’re not done on the amplifier side of the Tone Master – we’re gonna continue to do [head/combo format] amps, including tweeds, on that platform, as well.”

The Tone Master ‘59 Bassman will be available in October for $1,499.

Visit Fender to find out more.