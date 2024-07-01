“Pure Bassman tone that’s virtually indistinguishable from the original”: Fender expands the Tone Master range with its first-ever tweed model – and it's a digital repro of the best-sounding Fender amp of all time

By
published

The 4x10 Tone Master '59 Bassman revives one of Fender's most iconic guitar amps via digital modeling circuitry

Fender Tone Master '59 Bassman
(Image credit: Fender)

Fender has expanded its guitar amp range by unveiling its first-ever tweed Tone Master model, the ‘59 Bassman.

The Big F’s Tone Master collection was first introduced back in 2019, and has since been steadily bolstered to include digital repros of a handful of the firm’s most cherished amps, from the Princeton Reverb to the Twin Reverb and Super Reverb.

Image 1 of 3
Fender Tone Master '59 Bassman
(Image credit: Fender)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.