Boss introduces adjustable heavy-duty BAS-1 amp stand

Boss has expanded its range of guitar accessories with the release of its BAS-1 guitar amp stand – a collapsible, heavy-duty structure that seeks to promote the sound projection of your prized combo while keeping it safe and secure.

Sporting a steel construction, the easy-to-assemble stand features a locking cam and quick-release lever for a fast set-up, making it convenient to carry during transportation.

Adjustable feet ensure a wobble-free foundation for your favorite amp, while telescopic arms allow the stand to accommodate a wide range of amp sizes, boasting a maximum weight capacity of 21kg.

The stand also features a tilt-back design, which aims to angle your amp at the "perfect" level for monitoring and sound projection "at home, on stage or in the studio". Additional cushioning pads also appear, seeking to protect your amp and control sound vibrations.

By raising your amp off the floor, the stand aims to eliminate bass buildup and unwanted resonance that can tweak your sound in unwanted ways, thus capturing the true tone of your amp.

The BAS-1 works with a variety of combo amps, including – but not limited to – Boss's Katana and Nexus models, as well as a number of Roland units.

For more info, head over to Boss.