AIRD drop: Boss’ new ME-90 multi-fx loses COSM amp sims in favor of the firm’s flagship modeling tech

Boss has unveiled the ME-90, the latest model in its enduringly popular ME series of multi-effects pedals, with the headline feature being the inclusion of the AIRD (Augmented Impulse Response Dynamics) tech found on its flagship GT-1000 model.

While the firm’s COSM tones divided opinions among some players, the AIRD system has generally been applauded for the improved quality of its cab sims and the way they interact with the bundled amp models.

Another key addition is the inclusion of an effects loop – meaning players now have the chance to place other pedals in the loop. They will also be able to select and save the effects loops on/off status in patches and choose whether it’s placed before or after amp models.

In the era of the Fractal FM9, Neural DSP Quad Cortex and Line 6 Helix, none of this is exactly reinventing the wheel, but the ME series remains hugely successful and we suspect this could well turn some heads, particularly given the substantial difference in price between the firm’s flagship GT-1000 ($1,189) and the more attainable ME-90 ($349).

Elsewhere onboard you’ll find 60 different effects types, drawn from Boss’ extensive back catalog, eleven amp models (each with a dedicated cab sim), and the option to load three user-generated IRs, if you want to bring in your own.

There are more effect and amp options available via the Boss Tone Studio software, alongside 36 preset patches, plus 36 user slots, so there’s plenty of scope for tonal tweaks.

While the Tone Studio software requires you to go through the somewhat antiquated process of hooking up to your Mac/PC via USB, Boss does offer an optional Bluetooth Audio MIDI Dual Adaptor ($59.99), which gives you access to tone shaping and music streaming options via Boss’ BTS app.

As with the previous ME-80, the new multi-effects offers 24-bit AD/DA audio, runs on batteries and has the same (highly familiar) 30-knob control setup and expression pedal – although the latter now has a more rectangular footprint.

Ultimately, it’s a pretty compelling package for the money. Yes, the ME range is looking a bit old fashioned these days, but the access to those AIRD tones and the new effects loop, alongside the ME’s traditional wealth of effects types and hands-on control, all for $349, will no doubt prove enticingly good value for the right players.

