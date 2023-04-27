Line 6 adds Dumble-style tones in free Helix firmware update sure to please fans of John Mayer, Joe Bonamassa and David Gilmour

Line 6 has issued a new update for its Helix family of multi-effects and amp modelers, which brings even more amp, cab and effects options to the ever-growing HX range.

A relatively small update when compared to last November’s game-changing 3.50 offering, the 3.60 is a far more humble affair, but will no doubt find favor among fans of John Mayer, Robben Ford and Joe Bonamassa thanks to some choice new options.

As an overview, the latest Helix update has added three amps, nine electric guitar and bass guitar cabs, and two effects to the collection, all of which can be used with Line 6’s Helix Floor, Rack, LT, Effects, Stomp and Stomp XL units, as well as the Native plugin.

Despite its size, the latest HX update contains a few notable additions, chief among which is the Grammatico GSG amp model – a new option based on the classic 1980 Grammatico GSG100, which in turn takes sonic inspiration from the Dumble Overdrive Special.

It’s certainly a long-awaited and warmly welcomed amp model for HX loyalists, who have so far been starved of any Dumble-esque amp sounds while using Helix units.

The Grammatico is joined by the Aguilar Tone Hammer-inspired Aqua Sledge and Line 6-original Elmsley amp, the latter of which promises to offer “a smooth and present bottom end with some exceptional sparkle and definition all through the midrange and above”.

Two Vox, two Matchless, a lone Marshall and a two custom cab captures join the trio of amps, with highlights including a 4x12” Marshall G12M-20 model and a 2x12” Vox AC-30TB Silver Alnico option.

A pair of bass cabs captured from a 1x12” Epifani Ultralight and 4x10” Ampeg PR-410HLF also make the cut.

Notably, all of the new cabs build on Line 6’s updated IR engine – introduced in the previous update – which was completely rebuilt at the time in order to deliver improved sonic options and usability, the likes of which had never been seen in the Helix family since its inception.

As for effects, only two have been included in 3.60, but, again, it’s a matter of quality over quantity: the Dark Dove Fuzz is based on the Electro-Harmonix Russian Big Muff, while the Triple Rotary is inspired by the Yamaha RA-200 – a rotary speaker famously used by David Gilmour.

Of the update, Chief Product Design Architect Eric Klein commented, “We are delighted that the Helix 3.60 update brings the Grammatico GSG100 to Helix and HX processors, along with additional new amps, new effects, and a host of new cabs running on the new IR-based cab engine we introduced in the 3.50 update.

“This is the 17th free update we’ve offered since Helix debuted, continuing our unwavering support for our community of Helix and HX users.”

A truly less-is-more approach from Line 6 this time out, and though 3.60 doesn't comprehensively rework the unit in the same way as 3.50 – let's face it, no one expected it to – it proves once again why the Helix universe is one of the most popular modeling options on the markets.

Head over to Line 6 (opens in new tab) to find out more about the 3.60 Helix update, which is free to download now.