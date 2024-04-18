“A free-flowing processor filled with pro performance tools”: Boss is back in the bass multi-FX business, bringing updated tech to its retro-styled ME-90B

Last summer, Boss overhauled its multi-effects pedal game with the ME-90, which came loaded with the firm’s flagship modeling tech.

Now, the brand has catered to bass guitar players with the purpose-built ME-90B – a low-end reimagining of the retro-styled guitar pedal.

With some bass-specific sounds and a fresh lick of paint to boot, the ME-90B adopts the same throwback aesthetics of its electric guitar pedal counterpart, and retains the key internal upgrades that made the original such a notable release.

What does that mean for the ME-90B? Well, Boss’ AIRD (Augmented Impulse Response Dynamics) technology once again makes the cut. Notably, this is the same tech found in the GT-1000, which replaced the Boss COSM tones in the standard ME-90.

(Image credit: Boss)

At the time, the switch to AIRD was seen as a significant upgrade for the ME-90, and so it’s no surprise Boss has extended this into the bass realm.

Through AIRD, the ME-90B offers 61 effects optimized for bass, and 10 bass preamps. To tweak this array of tones, the pedal offers eight footswitches, a built-in expression pedal and a legion of parameter-sculpting knobs.

As was noted with the ME-90, the ME-90B might not look the sleekest, and it might be reminiscent of multi-effects from yesteryears, but the vibe has a certain charm, and it certainly appears intuitive to get around.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Pair that no-nonsense operation with robust AIRD tech that promises up-to-date Boss tones and effects, and the ME-90B has all the ingredients of becoming a rather popular pedal indeed.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Boss) (Image credit: Boss) (Image credit: Boss) (Image credit: Boss) (Image credit: Boss) (Image credit: Boss)

A whistle-stop tour of what’s on top: there are sections for Preamp/EQ, Modulation, Drive/Synth, Delay/Reverb, Comp/FX1 and Filter/FX2. In each, there is a rotary knob to navigate the catalog on onboard effects, and parameters to tweak them as players see fit.

Connection-wise, there are jacks for stereo and mono operation, an XLR jack with ground lift for sending a balanced DI signal to a PA, and USB for direct recording in DAWs, as well as a headphone output for quiet jamming.

Like most Boss products, the ME-90B can be hooked up to the firm’s Tone Studio. Here, players can edit tones, swap in amps and effects, organize presets for gigs, and bolster the onboard IRs with three user-supplied alternatives.

At $399, it’s slightly pricier than the ME-90, but still sits at a very competitive price point when compared with other, flashy-looking multi-effects (not to mention the $1,189 AIRD-loaded GT-1000).

To find out more, head over to Boss.

Boss has been busy bolstering its bass arsenal. It has also unveiled its flagship Katana bass head, which aims to change the bass amp game for good.