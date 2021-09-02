Boss brings its immersive Waza-Air headphone technology to bassists with the Waza-Air Bass

Back in 2019, Boss launched the Waza-Air, a game-changing “wireless personal guitar amplification system” that effectively crams an entire guitar amp into a pair of headphones. Now, the gear giant has announced the Waza-Air Bass, aimed at bass players.

Like the original Waza-Air, the Waza-Air Bass boasts “breakthrough Boss spatial technology, which utilizes an integrated gyro sensor to deliver a “deeply immersive playing experience with 3D ambience and dynamic sound localization”.

Bassists can choose between three advanced ambience setups: Surround – which places the user in a virtual room for a recording studio experience; Static – which provides natural spatial localization, changing as the user moves their head; and Stage – which delivers the amp sound from a virtual backline behind the player.

“Premium audio quality” is integral to the system's design, achieved via large-custom-designed 50mm drivers and conforming earpads to ensure optimum driver performance.

The system is packed with a host of handy features, including five unique amp types, over 30 customizable effects tuned specifically for bass, 10 acoustic drum grooves to play along with, an advanced metronome with 32 different rhythm variations, Bluetooth streaming capabilities and an onboard tuner.

The Waza-Air Bass can be largely controlled with a smartphone via the Boss Tone Studio app, available on both Android and iOS. With it, bassists can wirelessly edit, organize, and download tones, tweak drum pattern sounds, use a chromatic tuner and more. There are also hardware controls for bass guitar volume and Bluetooth audio playback.

(Image credit: Boss)

In terms of charging specs, the Waza-Air Bass delivers up to five hours of play time on full battery, while its WL-T transmitter – which plugs into the bass guitar – boasts up to 12 hours.

“Practicing bass at home through an amp can be problematic because low frequencies can travel through walls and disturb others,” Boss says.

“Using headphones is often a necessary solution, but the sound lacks the depth of the in-room experience. Waza-Air Bass changes that, restoring the natural dimension, resonance, and “moving air” feel that's lost with traditional phones.”

The Waza-Air Bass will be available from November for $449. For more info, head to Boss.