Bumblefoot recalls recording guitar parts for the song that became Guns N’ Roses’ new track, Absurd

Earlier this month, Guns N’ Roses performed the reworked Chinese Democracy track Silkworms live on tour, and later released a totally re-recorded version of the cut, which now goes by the name of Absurd.

Though the new version features Slash and his Gibson Les Paul playing the song’s supremely heavy riffs, it once originated on the fretboard of Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal – a recording experience that the electric guitar wizard recalls very well.

While in conversation with Rockin’ Interviews, the former GNR member was asked whether he had heard Absurd yet, to which he responded: “I have. I remember the song from when I was laying guitar parts for Chinese Democracy.

“I laid some parts for it back then,” he continued. “And, of course, they’ve all been replaced – I’m not in the band.

“Slash should be on there, of course, doing all the leads and stuff. So, yeah, I heard it. And it was pretty cool hearing him on there doing his thing. It definitely made it feel more like what it is – like a band.”

Bumblefoot joined the iconic rock outfit in 2006 and remained with the group until he left in 2014. During his time with Guns N' Roses, Thal helped record Chinese Democracy – the band’s sixth studio album.

The current GNR lineup, which features original members Slash, Axl Rose and Duff McKagan, as well as Richard Fortus and Frank Ferrer, first performed Absurd on August 3 at Fenway Park in Boston, before releasing the studio version three days later.

Guns N' Roses, who are currently in the midst of a US tour with Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH, also recently treated those who attended their show at the Hersheypark Stadium in Pennsylvania to a riotous cover of The Stooges' I Wanna Be Your Dog.

For a full list of tour dates, visit Guns N' Roses' official website.