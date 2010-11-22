Cage the Elephant Release New Single

Cage The Elephant have released “Shake Me Down”, the first single from their sophomore album Thank You, Happy Birthday (Jive Records), which is due for release on 1/11/11. The song is currently streaming on the band’s web site, where you can also see the unofficial video for the new song. “Shake Me Down” is available for purchase on iTunes here.

Thank You, Happy Birthday, produced by Jay Joyce and recorded at Tragedy/Tragedy Studios in Nashville, TN, is the band’s follow up to their 2009 self-titled debut. Fans can get an early taste of the album when Cage The Elephant releases a 7” vinyl of “Shake Me Down”/”Aberdeen” available exclusively during Record Store Day’s “Black Friday” event on November 26.