“Fewer things give guitarists that fabled ‘riff face’ more than a fuzz mixed with an analog octave down”: Catalinbread’s Perseus Dio crams its two favorite octave-down styles into one face-contorting pedal

By
published

The Perseus Dio blends a guitar’s dry signal with one- and two-octave down channels, with “heavy duty” low-pass filters adding further flavor

Catalinbread Perseus Dio packaging and pedal
(Image credit: Catalinbread)

Catalinbread is offering a two-for-one with its brand-new Perseus Dio octave pedal, putting their favorite two styles into one stompbox. 

The pedal makers say its preferred octave-down boxes deliver either “beefy video-gamey square waves [or] clean octaves that compliment one’s tone.” But it has bemoaned the lack of a pedal that does both – which is where the Perseus Dio comes in.  

