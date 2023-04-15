NAMM 2023: Chapman reveals classy new signature guitar for Black Stone Cherry’s Chris Robertson

NAMM 2023: Chapman Guitars has offered a first look at its new signature guitar for Chris Robertson of Southern hard-rockers Black Stone Cherry.

Formerly a PRS signature artist with his own Singlecut-inspired SE model, Robertson started endorsing Chapman guitars at the beginning of 2022, playing a variety of Telecaster-inspired builds.

Now his own signature Chapman ML3 has come to fruition, as demoed by a very enthusiastic Rob Chapman, who is clearly thrilled to be back at NAMM.

The Chris Robertson ML3 features an alder body with a maple top, finished in white with double gold binding right the way around the body, including the single f-hole.

A rosewood fingerboard is fitted to the maple neck, while the gold hardware really sets the whole thing off, giving it a classy White Falcon-esque aesthetic.

Given Chapman describes the guitar as “Bare Knuckle-loaded”, it’s safe to assume Chris Robertson’s signature Bare Knuckle Peacemakers – launched back in September – are onboard for hot PAF tones.

This isn’t the only new Chapman signature guitar in the works, either – Peter Honoré (aka Danish Pete of Andertons fame) is also in line for a Tele-inspired model in the not-too-distant future.