Chapman's limited-edition Ghost Fret Pro is a bloody good-looking guitar

Chapman Guitars has released a limited-edition version of its Ghost Fret Pro electric guitar in a Bad Blood finish, available exclusively through Guitar Center.

In addition to the striking color, the Explorer-style model sports a carved ash top, C-shape maple neck and Indian ebony fingerboard with stainless steel frets and glow-in-the-dark side dots.

(Image credit: Guitar Center)

Other features include a pair of Chapman Primordial Alnico V humbuckers with a push/pull coil split on the tone pot, through-body hardtail bridge, Hipshot Grip-Lock high-ratio tuners, Graph Tech Black TUSQ XL Nut and strap locks.

The exclusive GC Ghost Fret Pro is available for $1,099 in a limited run of just 130 instruments. For more information, head to Guitar Center.