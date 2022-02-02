Guthrie Govan adds to his lineup of signature Charvels with new Japanese-made MJ San Dimas SD24 CM

Guthrie Govan has expanded his lineup of Charvel signature guitars with the new, Japanese-made MJ San Dimas SD24 CM.

The MJ San Dimas SD24 CM joins Govan's pair of American-made Charvel signatures, and features a basswood body with an ash top and a specially contoured heel for easier access to the upper reaches of the caramelized maple fretboard, which boasts a 12”-16” compound radius and 24 jumbo stainless-steel frets with crème dot inlays.

The MJ San Dimas SD24 CM – which you can see the bearded virtuoso take for a spin below – also boasts a licensed Strat headstock.

Sounds on the new Govan signature come by way of a trio of custom Charvel pickups – humbuckers in the neck and bridge, and a single-coil in the middle. Those humbuckers, however, can be adjusted to sound more single-coil-esque via an extra two-way mini-toggle switch.

Elsewhere, the control set is more standard, with individual volume and tone knobs sat near a five-position blade pickup switch.

A Charvel locking trem with a pop-in arm and brass block also comes aboard, in addition to Gotoh die-cast locking tuners and a Graph Tech TUSQ XL nut. All hardware is nicely finished in chrome.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Charvel) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Charvel)

“I have been playing guitar since I was three years old, so having my own signature model feels like an honor which comes with a certain responsibility,” Govan said of the guitar.

“If you are going to have your name on the back of an instrument’s headstock, that’s you personally vouching for the quality and usability of that instrument, which is not something to be taken lightly. With my signature Charvel guitar, I feel completely confident to play it anywhere in the world and at any type of gig.”

(Image credit: Charvel)

The Charvel Guthrie Govan signature MJ San Dimas SD24 CM is available now – in a beautiful Three-Tone Sunburst finish – for $2,799.

For more info on the guitar, head on over to Charvel.