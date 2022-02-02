Trending

Guthrie Govan adds to his lineup of signature Charvels with new Japanese-made MJ San Dimas SD24 CM

By published

Govan's latest signature boasts a specially contoured heel, Three-Tone Sunburst finish and a trio of custom Charvel pickups, laid out in an HSH configuration

Guthrie Govan plays his new signature Charvel MJ San Dimas SD24 CM
(Image credit: Sam Shaw)

Guthrie Govan has expanded his lineup of Charvel signature guitars with the new, Japanese-made MJ San Dimas SD24 CM.

The MJ San Dimas SD24 CM joins Govan's pair of American-made Charvel signatures, and features a basswood body with an ash top and a specially contoured heel for easier access to the upper reaches of the caramelized maple fretboard, which boasts a 12”-16” compound radius and 24 jumbo stainless-steel frets with crème dot inlays.

The MJ San Dimas SD24 CM – which you can see the bearded virtuoso take for a spin below – also boasts a licensed Strat headstock.

Sounds on the new Govan signature come by way of a trio of custom Charvel pickups – humbuckers in the neck and bridge, and a single-coil in the middle. Those humbuckers, however, can be adjusted to sound more single-coil-esque via an extra two-way mini-toggle switch.

Elsewhere, the control set is more standard, with individual volume and tone knobs sat near a five-position blade pickup switch.

A Charvel locking trem with a pop-in arm and brass block also comes aboard, in addition to Gotoh die-cast locking tuners and a Graph Tech TUSQ XL nut. All hardware is nicely finished in chrome.

Image 1 of 2

Charvel's new Guthrie Govan signature MJ San Dimas SD24 CM

(Image credit: Charvel)
Image 2 of 2

Charvel's new Guthrie Govan signature MJ San Dimas SD24 CM

(Image credit: Charvel)

“I have been playing guitar since I was three years old, so having my own signature model feels like an honor which comes with a certain responsibility,” Govan said of the guitar. 

“If you are going to have your name on the back of an instrument’s headstock, that’s you personally vouching for the quality and usability of that instrument, which is not something to be taken lightly. With my signature Charvel guitar, I feel completely confident to play it anywhere in the world and at any type of gig.”

Charvel's new Guthrie Govan signature MJ San Dimas SD24 CM

(Image credit: Charvel)

The Charvel Guthrie Govan signature MJ San Dimas SD24 CM is available now – in a beautiful Three-Tone Sunburst finish – for $2,799.

For more info on the guitar, head on over to Charvel.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at guitarworld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.