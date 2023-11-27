My pedalboard is full, but I can’t resist a cheap guitar pedal deal – and these Cyber Monday offers are so good, I’m going to have to make room

Hi, I’m Mike and – like many of you – I can’t stop buying pedals. My pedalboard is an endlessly revolving carousel of cult classics, forum favorites and unsung heroes. In my quest for tonal perfection, I’ve snagged some killer deals over the years – but I’ve never seen such an awesome array of pedals available for such low prices.

This Cyber Monday, cheap guitar pedal deals are rife. We’re not talking those off-brand Amazon mini pedals, either. The rise of the budget boutique pedal means we’re seeing some serious tone machines from JHS Pedals and Walrus Audio qualify for our cheap pedal price limit of $85.

Both companies are offering 20% off their entire pedal ranges, bringing them down to $74.25 for the no-nonsense JHS 3 Series, and $79 for the achingly cool, slider-equipped Walrus Fundamental Series.

JHS 3 Series pedals: W as $99 now $74.25 each

Even at $99, the JHS 3 Series pedals are a bargain. The comprehensive lineup covers quite literally all tonal bases – overdrive, distortion, chorus, fuzz, delay, screamer, reverb and tremolo included – and each unit is so easy to use it practically operates itself: just three control knobs and mode-switching toggles. Plus, they’re built by JHS, so you know you’re investing in a top quality pedal. They are now a generous 25% off at Guitar Center.

Walrus Audio Fundamental Series: $99 now from $79

Walrus Audio’s answer to the JHS 3 Series, the Fundamental Series pedals are almost just as affordable, equally easy to use, and also cover a vast tonal range. Here, there are three voices per pedal, and (get this) sliders to control the parameters. Nifty, eh? A selection of fuzz, overdrive, distortion, reverb and all sorts of other pedals are now available from $79 thanks to Guitar Center’s discount.

There are some serious bargains to be had elsewhere, too: MXR pedals from $49, the "better than the Bad Monkey" Wampler Triumph for $84.99, and the Pro Co Lil' Rat for $80.99.

With that in mind, myself and my pedal-obsessed partner in crime Matt Owen have rounded up our favorite cheap pedal deals this Cyber Monday. Scroll on down for this year’s hottest offers.

MXR M66S Classic Overdrive: W as $69 now $49

MXR’s most affordable overdrive may not offer all the bells and whistles of its pricier brethren, but it’s no slouch in the tone department. Spanning a touch of grit to hairier overdrives, it’s an easy way to give you clean tone some punch or stack with other drives. Plus, if you believe certain internet rumors, it can be turned into a far pricier Zakk Wylde Overdrive with the flick of a switch on the circuit board. Two pedals for the price of one? You can’t say fairer than that, especially with $20 off at Guitar Center.

EarthQuaker Devices Plumes: W as $99 , now $79.20

One of our favorite Tube Screamer clones, the Plumes is an absolute bargain at this price. As you’d expect from a good TS clone, it’s perfect for pairing with a mid-scooped amp and stacks nicely with other drives, too. Its versatile tones will fit into any guitar rig – and with nearly $20 off, there’s no excuse not to find out why this is a modern overdrive classic.

MXR Eric Gales Raw Dawg Overdrive: $119 now $79

Eric Gales is one of the most tasteful blues players of our age, and the MXR Raw Dawg is at the heart of his celebrated tone. The signature overdrive mini pedal is small enough to fit on the most crowded of ‘boards (you can never have too many drives, right?) but it has a Tube Screamer-inspired tonal capacity that totally outweighs its humble size. Look no further than Gales’ own demo of the pedal to hear what it’s capable of. Musician’s Friend’s $79 offer should tempt you.