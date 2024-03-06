“It isn’t just a modern headless instrument; it’s a resurrection of a pioneering legacy”: Cort reinvents its “revolutionary” headless Artisan bass design with the upgraded Space 5 model

Cort builds typically have a reputation for their affordability more than their imagination, where reliable specs join forces with modest price points.

The brand’s latest creation, the Artisan Space 5 bass, continues that trend, but adds a little extra je ne se quoi to the mix, delivering a sleek headless design that focusses on contemporary components and a lightweight, portable design.

The manufacturer first introduced its headless basses to the market in the 1980s after “an exhaustive R&D process”. Now, as is the go-to line for any luthier basing a new build on an old staple, Cort has promised this new-generation headless bass adds modern enhancements to the legacy instrument.

So, in the case of the Artisan Space 5, what does that mean?

Even before we inspect its wood and guts, it’s hard not to admire the 6mm poplar burl on this angular, slightly alien-shaped instrument. It gives it the futuristic aesthetic that headless guitars so often ooze, and the dark top – which covers a maple body – contrasts nicely with a roasted maple fretboard for a pop of color.

Its shape is borrowed from Cort's Artisan Series of bass guitars, with the extra caveat that subtle sculpting has taken place for enhanced “comfort and boldness”. That comes in the shape of deeper contours and cutaways to help improve access to the upper frets.

Aside from aesthetics, the poplar top is said to be in place to offer a greater tonal balance when paired with the much softer maple body.

Its neck, meanwhile, is a hybrid seven-piece design comprising roasted maple, walnut, purple heart, and maple. Looks might not be everything, but the cocktail of woods does make for a very pretty sight.

As is commonplace in both modern-day Cort bass and guitar builds (including its latest EverTune-adorned seven-string, the KX707 ) the Space 5 features a spoke nut truss rod adjustment.

(Image credit: Cort)

Over to the electrics and you'll find the Space 5 loaded with Bartolini MK-1 pickups, which are employed in several Cort, Ibanez, and Lakland basses circling the budget end.

While these split-coils aren’t typically hailed as world-beaters, they tag team here with an active three-band EQ preamp, which is accessed via an arc of control knobs.

From top to bottom, these lord over volume, blend, treble, mid, and bass so that players can fine-tune the tone to their tastes.

It also features Cort’s take on headless guitar systems. It says the individual bridge pieces for each string were carefully developed and rigorously tested to ensure maximum tuning and playing stability.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Cort) (Image credit: Cort)

The system’s design also goes a long way in minimizing the build's weight and compactness, a key emphasis for the Space 5. The firm cites this new design as a “significant upgrade” to its previous headless guitar iterations.

At the other end of the strings, a zero fret usurps the role of a nut. Cort says this primes the bass for any string gauges players may wish to use without the need for additional accommodations to be made.

(Image credit: Cort)

Despite its modest cost of $799, the luthier asserts the Space 5 is built from “top-shelf” parts, ultimately labeling the five-string bass as “an ultra-stylish instrument dripping with a forward-thinking attitude”.

In recent times, Cort has been putting much of its attention into progressive metal-angled builds, such as the Triality X700, a collaboration with Hedras, and its flagship KX700.

As such, it's great to see its bass range get a little love, and the Space 5 certainly catches the eye.

It is available in Green and Black versions of its Star Dust finish.

For more information, head over to Cort.