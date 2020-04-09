Cort buffs up the Artisan single-cut bass with a non-multi-scale length and hot new finish

Cort has introduced its Artisan single-cut bass in a non-multi-scale design, and with a fresh Amber Open Pore finish.

The new 34-inch-scale A5 Plus SC sports a figured poplar burl top on a swamp ash body, five-piece maple-and-panga-panga neck and panga panga fingerboard.

There’s also a Hipshot TransTone Bridge, Hipshot Ultralite Tuners and Bartolini MK-1 pickups and preamp with three-band EQ and switchable active/passive mode.

(Image credit: Cort)

The A5 Plus SC is offered with a case for $1,499.99.

For more information, head to Cort Guitars.