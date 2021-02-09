Cort introduces boutique-vibed, modern-minded G300 Pro

Cort has unveiled an innovative new addition to its G Series line of electric guitars – the G300 Pro.

The modern-minded guitar, which is geared towards rapid-fire lead playing in the upper register of the fretboard, seeks to deliver improved playability, sonic versatility an a sleek aesthetic design.

Sporting either a Vivid Burgundy or Black finish, the guitar is constructed out of an American basswood body and a 6mm thick maple top, promising a rich midrange and a bright sparkle.

Improved playability is targeted by way of a full 24-fret Ergo-V-profile roasted maple neck, which is partnered with a 12"-16" compound-radius roasted maple fretboard.

Offering big, bold tones thanks to a roasting process that treats the neck and fingerboard in a high-temperature oxygen-free oven, the new neck profile also allows for comfortable transitions between chordal play and high-speed soloing.

Under the hood, the souped-up Corts come equipped with Seymour Duncan TB4 bridge and SH2N neck humbuckers, which are wired to a simple control layout consisting of a custom five-way switch, master volume and master volume control.

Image 1 of 2 Cort G300 Pro in Vivid Burgundy (Image credit: Cort) Image 2 of 2 Cort G300 Pro in Black (Image credit: Cort)

The versatile layout promises a plethora of tones, ranging from full-throttle high- gain humbucker metal sounds to big blues-y single-coil cleans.

Other modern appointments include the recessed Cort CFA-III Tremolo, which features stainless steel saddles and allows for precise bending to raise or lower the pitch as needed.

Finishing touches come in the form of a Graph Tech black TUSQ nut, an easily adjusted Hotrod truss rod, Luminlay side dots along the fretboard, and staggered locking tuners, which provide added tuning stability.

Said to "represent the best of what Cort can offer", the intelligently crafted G300 Pro is considered the new flagship model for the guitar maker's popular G Series of electric guitars.

The Cort G300 Pro is available now for $1,199.

For more info, head over to Cort.

The G300 Pro follows the Hedras-designed X700 Mutility in Cort's 2021 lineup.