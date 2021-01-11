Cort continues its quest to "push the limits of conventional electric guitars" with the Hedras-designed new X700 Mutility

Cort has revealed the newest addition to its X-series line of electric guitars, which seeks to provide ultimate versatility and playability in a stylish package – the X700 Mutility, designed with prog phenom Hedras.

While the X Series of guitars represents Cort's ambition to push the limits of conventional guitars, the Mutility aims to push these limits even further with new pickups and a striking design.

The new guitar features a mahogany body with a maple/ash combo top, roasted maple neck and fretboard, and an improved body contour. While the wood choices create a balance between warm lows and bright highs, the deeper-cut body hopes to achieve ultimate playability.

The visible maple grain also pops out from underneath the Black Satin finish, resulting in a clean, natural aesthetic.

(Image credit: Cort Guitars)

In addition, a 24-75" - 25.5" length scale is used on the Mutility, as is an eye-catching individual hardtail bridge that has a separate bridge unit for each string. Aside from fitting in with the modern aesthetics of the X700, the bridge also promises precise intonation and great articulation.

The new guitar also boasts Fishman Fluence Modern humbuckers, which vow to be free from hum and noise while delivering "pure, uncorrupted music tones".

These are wired to a three-way selector switch and two push/pull knobs in the form of volume and tone controls. In a bid to unleash the full Fishman potential, the tone knob switches between humbucker and split coil, while the volume knob offers a further two voices.

As for the name, Hedras explains, "Mutility is a made up word that means a combination of Duality, which was the previous model I've been using, with Utility and Multiscale".

He also said that it was a "totally modern guitar" – "versatile and aesthetically minimalist, but beautiful".

While there is no news on price yet, we'll keep you updated when we find out.

Visit Cort for more info.