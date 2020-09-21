Cort reveals pastel-hued Jade Classic acoustic-electric

Cort has announced the expansion of its Jade series of acoustic guitars, unveiling the small-bodied Jade Classic acoustic-electric.

The Jade series was developed with accessibility in mind, offering players a thinner neck profile and deeper cutaway for greater ease of playability.

The new Jade Classic is available in three light open-pore finishes - Pastel Pink, Pastel Yellow and Sky Blue - and features an all-mahogany construction, 20-fret laurel fretboard and '50s-era pearloid headstock and pickguard.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Cort Guitars) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Cort Guitars) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Cort Guitars)

The guitar also comes fitted with an onboard Cort CE304T pickup, which features a 3-band EQ and LED tuner.

Other features include a dovetail neck joint and a Venetian cutaway - both of which designed to provide unhindered access to the upper-frets - vintage open-gear machineheads and a laurel bridge. A gigbag is included.

The Jade Classic is available now for $329.99. For more information, head to Cort Guitars.