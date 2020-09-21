Cort reveals pastel-hued Jade Classic acoustic-electric

Cort has announced the expansion of its Jade series of acoustic guitars, unveiling the small-bodied Jade Classic acoustic-electric.
The Jade series was developed with accessibility in mind, offering players a thinner neck profile and deeper cutaway for greater ease of playability.
The new Jade Classic is available in three light open-pore finishes - Pastel Pink, Pastel Yellow and Sky Blue - and features an all-mahogany construction, 20-fret laurel fretboard and '50s-era pearloid headstock and pickguard.
The guitar also comes fitted with an onboard Cort CE304T pickup, which features a 3-band EQ and LED tuner.
Other features include a dovetail neck joint and a Venetian cutaway - both of which designed to provide unhindered access to the upper-frets - vintage open-gear machineheads and a laurel bridge. A gigbag is included.
The Jade Classic is available now for $329.99. For more information, head to Cort Guitars.