Get 25% off 428 – yes, 428 – DiMarzio products, including Steve Vai’s signature pickups, in one of Cyber Monday's biggest guitar sales

As you can probably imagine, we’ve seen our fair share of Cyber Monday guitar deals today, but nothing prepared us for when we hopped on to Sweetwater’s dedicated DiMarzio section, which is currently offering 25% off everything – yes, everything – listed (opens in new tab).

That works out to be a quarter off the usual prices of over 400 products – 428, to be precise – with the list including the likes of humbuckers, single-coils, bass guitar pickups, guitar straps, switches, pots, pickup rings and more.

Highlights from the list include Steve Vai’s signature UtoPIA humbuckers – available in Gold/Black and Gold/White – which can be purchased for $119 apiece. They usually ring in at $159, so it’s a fairly chunky saving.

There are also loads of guitar straps – almost too many to count – which can be copped in colors such as Black, White, Natural and Purple, with the mammoth DiMarzio sale also containing nitty gritty hardware bits, such as pickup rings, control knob tops, screws and pots.

Head over to Sweetwater (opens in new tab) to make the most of this mega Cyber Monday sale, but be quick: the deals will end soon.