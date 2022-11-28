Looking for Cyber Monday guitar deals under $50? We've found effects pedals, clip-on tuners, capos, cables, strings and more that fit the bill

You’ve scoured the Cyber Monday guitar deals, snapped up some savvy new guitar gear, and all-in-all had a pretty darn successful Cyber Weekend period. However, you’ve still got $50 left in your allocated budget, which begs the question: what do you spend it on?

If the above scenario applies to your situation – or if you’re just generally looking for some cheap Cyber Monday deals under $50 – we’ve got you covered.

Below you can find what we consider to be the best guitar deals that are currently weighing in under $50, and having trawled through various retailers to uncover what’s on offer, we’re pleasantly surprised just how far 50 bucks can stretch.

Naturally, the usual suspects are out in full force: Amazon is offering up to 50% off Ernie Ball guitar accessories (opens in new tab) – think capos, cables, strings and novelty items – as well as up to 55% off a handful of different D’Addario clip-on tuners (opens in new tab). The perfect opportunity to replenish your accessory arsenal.

However, we’ve managed to single out some even better deals that could have a truly transformative effect on your playing and tone for less than $50. Believe it or not, some top notch effects pedals are on offer: J. Rockett's Squeegee compressor is available for $49 (opens in new tab), while Lekato’s entry-level looper is reduced to $34 (opens in new tab).

Plugins have had a strong showing this Cyber Weekend period, too, with Positive Grid lopping $60 off its BIAS FX 2 (opens in new tab), meaning you can get the lot for $39. Likewise, a wealth of Line 6 plugins – Metallurgy, Helix Native and more – have had their prices slashed in half by Sweetwater (opens in new tab).

Cast your gaze below if you’ve got $50 left to spend on some six-string Cyber Monday shenanigans – you might be surprised with what you can get.

(opens in new tab) Vox amPlug 2 Lead: $59.99 , now $39.99 (opens in new tab)

This perfect practice partner makes keeping your chops a breeze. We find having a headphone amp for guitar around the house invaluable for late-night writing sessions and keeping up our practice regimens. With upgraded analog circuitry, excellent battery life, and superb sound - this sub $40 bargain should be in every guitar player’s basket.

(opens in new tab) Lekato Looper: $42.99 $34.39 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Let’s face it: nobody’s flocking to this mini looper pedal for the brand name. But if you just want to get a taste of looping for home playing or jam sessions, this is the cheapest looper deal you’re going to get. Five minutes of unlimited overdubs and USB audio export/import make this surprisingly flexible for the money, while you can save your recordings even when the pedal loses power. The sole footswitch handles record, undo/redo, stop and erase commands – perfect for starting out.

(opens in new tab) J. Rockett Audio Squeegee Compressor: $119 , now $49 (opens in new tab)

J. Rockett's Squeegee compressor was designed as an antidote to overly complicated compressor pedals based on studio rack units. Featuring a mere two control knobs, the Squeegee aims to deliver top-notch, tube-like compression. Now an unbelievable $70 off at Sweetwater, this pedal delivers boutique value at a mass-market price.

(opens in new tab) Line 6 plugins: 50% off (opens in new tab)

Line 6's Metallurgy, Helix Native, Echo Farm and Amp Farm plugins are all half price over at Sweetwater. Simply put, it's one of the best plugin deals we've spotted over Cyber Weekend – from the Helix Native’s 100+ effects and 60+ amp sims to the Echo Farm’s celebrated suite of delay/echo effects, this sale contains almost everything you’d need to seriously level up your recording, production and effects games.

(opens in new tab) Positive Grid BIAS FX 2: was $99, now $39.60 (opens in new tab)

BIAS FX 2 gives you an arsenal of virtual amps, pedals, rack effects, and cabs to shape your sound with. It's one of the best software modelers out there and right now you can save a massive $59.40!

(opens in new tab) D'Addario clip-on tuners: from $13 (opens in new tab)

If you need to make room on your pedalboard and don't have the ability to tune your guitar by ear, a clip-on tuner is about to become your new best friend. In fact, you're going to like it even more when you find out you can get one for as low as $13 over at Amazon. A range of different models are all on offer.

(opens in new tab) D'Addario NXYL strings: from $9 (opens in new tab)

Amazon is proving to be quite the accessory savior this Cyber Weekend, and has added further claim to the title by slashing the prices of D'Addario's ever-popular NYXL strings. These are some of our favorite strings, so we can't recommend them enough.

(opens in new tab) Ernie Ball guitar strings: buy two, get one free (opens in new tab)

You can't go wrong with a set of Ernie Ball strings, and now you can stock up on the cheap thanks to Sweetwater, which is offering a 3-for-2 deal on a range of gauges and sets.

(opens in new tab) Ernie Ball Musician's Tool Kit: was $54 , now $31 (opens in new tab)

The perfect all-in-one tool kit for guitar players? Quite possibly. Ernie Ball's generous collection comes loaded with just about everything you'll need to keep your guitar ticking over, including pliers, a peg winder, three distinct cleaning wipes and 13 – yes, 13 – hex wrenches for any adjustment you could dream off. It's almost 50% off at Amazon, as well, which makes it even sweeter.

(opens in new tab) Ernie Ball Axis Dual Radius Capo: was $14 , now $9 (opens in new tab)

Think all capos serve exactly the same purpose? Think again! For the Axis Dual Radius Capo, the clue is in the title – the reversible accessory can be utilized for any and all fretboard radii, providing perfect tension for all acoustic and electric guitars under the sun. Not only is it in our top 3 of best capos on the market, it's also currently less than $10 on Amazon right now.

(opens in new tab) Ernie Ball Prodigy Guitar Picks: up to 25% off (opens in new tab)

You can never have too many guitar picks in your possession, but Ernie Ball's Prodigy picks aren't just any old picks. They're machine-beveled, ultra-durable and meticulously formed out of delrin to promote faster, more accurate picking. There is a range of shapes and thicknesses on offer to cater to all playing styles, with savings of up to 25% to be made.

(opens in new tab) Ernie Ball Braided Cable: was $39 , now $29 (opens in new tab)

The impact a guitar cable has on tone and signal clarity is often underrated, so if you're looking for creative, cost-effective ways to improve your rig with the tools you have, the Ernie Ball braided instrument cable is a good place to start. Dual conductors deliver pristine tones, while various shielding materials eliminate unwanted noise. A couple of colors and lengths are on offer at Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Ernie Ball Coasters: was $19 , now $10 (opens in new tab)

If you're a fan of guitars, hot drinks and clean surfaces, this might just be the best novelty item you'll come across this Cyber Weekend. There's nothing particularly special about a coaster, but at least your coffee table will look cool with these spread across it. There are even different "gauges" for every player.