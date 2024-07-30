“It’s time to reclaim your performance space”: D’Addario just launched a mic stand that attaches directly to your pedalboard – and only takes up the space of one standard stompbox

By
published

The XPND Pedalboard Mic Stand creates a clever solution for guitarists tasked with tackling tiny stages

D'Addario XPND Pedalboard Mic Stand
(Image credit: D'Addario)

If you’ve ever had the issue of trying to find room on a tiny stage for your pedalboard and your mic stand, D’Addario may have the answer.

Its nifty new XPND Pedalboard Mic Stand clamps onto double-row pedalboards for a seamless, space-saving solution by doing away with orthodox tripod mic stands.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.