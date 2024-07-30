“It’s time to reclaim your performance space”: D’Addario just launched a mic stand that attaches directly to your pedalboard – and only takes up the space of one standard stompbox

If you’ve ever had the issue of trying to find room on a tiny stage for your pedalboard and your mic stand, D’Addario may have the answer.

Its nifty new XPND Pedalboard Mic Stand clamps onto double-row pedalboards for a seamless, space-saving solution by doing away with orthodox tripod mic stands.

Van Tetris is a known tribulation for the gigging musician. Stage Tetris is much less discussed, but by no means less important: often, floorspace can be at a premium, and practicality and comfortability can ultimately suffer as gear is crammed onto a stage that has the same surface area as a postage stamp.

So, if your gigs often serve you with small stage energy, today might be your lucky day.

D’Addario – which recently partnered with Joe Satriani for a new, twist-free $20 guitar strap – says players “always have the ideal placement for a flawless performance” with its new XPND stand.

The telescoping stand is said to be portable and lightweight, which explains why it can stand tall without needing far-reaching legs for balance and stability. And, like all mic stands, it is fully adjustable to match a player’s height.

(Image credit: D'Add)

It clamps onto double-row pedalboards, taking up the space of just one standard-sized pedal. Notably, although it is named after the firm's own-brand pedalboards, there is no mention of it being brand-specific, meaning any double-row pedalboard should do the trick.

A quick release is on hand for a quick getaway post-performance.

That does not mean the stand isn’t compatible with single-row pedalboards per se. D'Addario just doesn't recommend it. Looking at the way it attaches, it doesn't seem to require two rows, but it would take up valuable space on the smallest of ’boards.

“Say goodbye to awkward placement and bulky tripods,” D’Addario adds. “It’s time to reclaim your performance space.”

The XPND Pedalboard Mic Stand is available for £93.50 (approx $120).

Head to D’Addario to learn more.