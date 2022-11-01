Danelectro treats its ‘59M NOS+ model to three new Blackout finishes – including two spotlight-stealing sparkle colorways

Danelectro has introduced three new-look iterations of its ‘59M NOS+ electric guitar, which arrive in the form of the brand’s first Blackout models.

The new Blackout collection debuts the spotlight-stealing Black Metal Flake and Purple Metal Flake sparkle colorways, as well as the more tame Green Envy.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Danelectro ) (Image credit: Danelectro )

Despite the new looks and the new names, the guitars are effectively your standard ‘59M NOS+ models, which take inspiration from the company’s flagship body style. Features include a short-horn double-cut semi-hollow body, bolt-on maple neck and 21-fret fingerboard.

With each guitar pairing their flashy finishes with black pickguards – perhaps where the name Blackout came from – the models also sport 25” scale lengths and adjustable wraparound bridges.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Danelectro ) (Image credit: Danelectro )

In terms of electronics, the Blackout beauties retain the original ‘59M NOS+’s pair of Lipstick pickups that promise a suite of signature Danelectro twangs. The two pickups are dictated via a three-way selector switch, as well as stacked tone and volume controls.

The Blackout models take the total tally of ‘59M NOS+ styles currently available to seven, joining the Red Metalflake and Orange Metalflake models, as well as the 60th anniversary Deep Blue Metalflake and Silver Metalflake iterations.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Danelectro ) (Image credit: Danelectro )

They’re the latest release from Danelectro, which also recently revived its quirky Longhorn baritone guitar.

Danelectro’s new-look Blackout 59M NOS+ models are available to preorder now for $570 each.

Head over to Danelectro’s website (opens in new tab) to find out more.