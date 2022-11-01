Danelectro treats its ‘59M NOS+ model to three new Blackout finishes – including two spotlight-stealing sparkle colorways

Danelectro has introduced three new-look iterations of its ‘59M NOS+ electric guitar, which arrive in the form of the brand’s first Blackout models.
The new Blackout collection debuts the spotlight-stealing Black Metal Flake and Purple Metal Flake sparkle colorways, as well as the more tame Green Envy.
Despite the new looks and the new names, the guitars are effectively your standard ‘59M NOS+ models, which take inspiration from the company’s flagship body style. Features include a short-horn double-cut semi-hollow body, bolt-on maple neck and 21-fret fingerboard.
With each guitar pairing their flashy finishes with black pickguards – perhaps where the name Blackout came from – the models also sport 25” scale lengths and adjustable wraparound bridges.
In terms of electronics, the Blackout beauties retain the original ‘59M NOS+’s pair of Lipstick pickups that promise a suite of signature Danelectro twangs. The two pickups are dictated via a three-way selector switch, as well as stacked tone and volume controls.
The Blackout models take the total tally of ‘59M NOS+ styles currently available to seven, joining the Red Metalflake and Orange Metalflake models, as well as the 60th anniversary Deep Blue Metalflake and Silver Metalflake iterations.
They’re the latest release from Danelectro, which also recently revived its quirky Longhorn baritone guitar.
Danelectro’s new-look Blackout 59M NOS+ models are available to preorder now for $570 each.
