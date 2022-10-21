Danelectro asserts its authority amid growing baritone guitar hype by reviving the quirky Longhorn baritone model

With baritone guitars currently rapidly rising in popularity, Danelectro – the Godfather of the baritone design – has stamped its authority and heritage on the market by rebooting the uber-quirky Longhorn long-scale model.

It’s a reminder of the brand’s baritone pedigree, which has been in place since Danelectro produced one of the world’s first baritone electric guitars back in the ‘50s. Indeed, it is the retro Danelectro six-string Longhorn bass guitar – which informs and inspires the new model – that many say was the first mass-produced baritone.

History aside, Danelectro also has many contemporary baritones to its name – such as the Phoebe Bridgers-favorite Dano' 56 – but it’s the all-new Longhorn that looks to remind guitar players of its timeless association with the design.

The revived Longhorn is available in two finishes – Copper Burst and Silver Burst – and is said to retain “all the charm” of its forebear while offering a range of “original and updated” features.

Such features include a chambered art deco body shape, which is joined to a bolt-on C-shape maple neck. Atop the neck sit 24 frets, a 14”-radius rosewood fretboard and dot inlays, with Danelectro’s classic “coke bottle” three-a-side headstock situated at the top.

Elsewhere, the hybrid 29.72” scale length sits the six-string on the spectrum somewhere between a standard baritone and short-scale bass, while the aluminum nut promises to provide an additional touch of twang.

Completing the spec sheet is a six-saddle bridge – which seeks to deliver robust tuning and intonation – and die-cast chrome tuners, as well as a pair of classic Lipstick single-coils, wired to stacked volume and stacked tone controls.

The Longhorn Baritone is available to preorder now for $569.

It’s yet to be put up on the company’s official website – though it can be found on some retailers such as Sweetwater (opens in new tab) – but keep your eyes peeled on Danelectro (opens in new tab) for further information.

The Longhorn is the latest entry into the rejuvenated baritone market, following the arrival of D’Angelico’s first-ever baritone offerings, Harley Benton’s budget JA-Baritone – inspired by Squier’s cult Vintage Modified Baritone Jazzmaster – and Squier’s Classic Vibe Baritone Custom Telecaster.

Solar has also thrown its hat in the ring with three of its own stealthy baritones.