Danelectro equips its classic-cool ’57 single-cut with two fresh finishes

Danelectro has announced the single-cutaway reissue Danelectro ‘57 in two new high gloss finishes, Jade Green and Limo Black.

Designed to recall the company’s original '50s-era U2 electric guitar, the Danelectro ‘57 sports a solid spruce-framed body, bolt-on maple neck and pau ferro fingerboard.

Vintage aesthetic touches include a clear see-through scratchplate with ‘D’ motif and perimeter strip, coke-bottle headstock, three-aside vintage machine heads with aged cream buttons, cream truss rod cover and cream vinyl body edging.

Pickups are a pair of Vintage 50’s Lipstick single coils, controlled via cream “television type” stacked volume and tone knobs and a three-way selector switch.

Additionally, the ’57 is equipped with a fully-adjustable six-point chrome bridge.

The Danelectro ‘57 is available for $599. For more information, head to Danelectro.