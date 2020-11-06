Darkglass expands its lightweight bass amp offering with the Microtubes 500v2 and Alpha·Omega 500

Darkglass Electronics has expanded its range of compact bass amps with the launch of the Microtubes 500v2 and Alpha·Omega 500.

Compatibility is as chief as portability with these new 500W models. Both feature Darkglass-designed class D power amp modules, enabling their use with a wide range of speaker cabs and offering what the company describes as “the pinnacle of headroom”.

Both models also feature new internal cab simulations, which have been added in response to player demand and use an improved version of Darkglass's Cab Sim/IR module.

The Microtubes 500v2 features switchable vintage Microtubes and Microtubes B3K analog drive/distortion circuits, as well as Tone and Blend controls.

Features specific to the Alpha•Omega 500 include switchable Alpha and Omega analog drive/distortion circuits, a MOD control for blending between the distortion engines and a Drive/Clean Blend control.

Both models include an adjustable studio-grade VCA compressor, low-noise six-band graphic EQ, XLR DI Output with ground lift and an effects loop.

There's also USB compatibility for connection to the company's Darkglass Suite software, in which users can load impulse responses and control the amp's VCA compressor.

The Microtubes 500v2 and Alpha•Omega 500 are available now for $749/£745 each. For more information, head to Darkglass Electronics.