Dave Grohl has written a book, entitled The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music

Dave Grohl is releasing a new book, entitled The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music.

Published by Simon & Schuster Ltd in the UK, it will see the Foo Fighters frontman share “a collection of memories of a life lived loud”, from “hilarious childhood mishaps, touching family moments, leaving home to see the world at eighteen, spectacular stories about Nirvana” and more.

“There is a common thread that runs throughout everything that I do: storytelling,” Grohl explains. “Whether in song, documentary film or on the page, I have always felt compelled to share moments from my life. This inclination is a huge part of what excites me creatively but also as a human being.”

You can listen to an audio extract from the book – featuring Grohl's narration – below.

Grohl continues: “In March 2020, realizing that my day job with the Foo Fighters was going to go on hold, I started an Instagram account, and decided to focus all of my creative energy on writing some of my stories down, something I love doing but I’ve never really had the time for.

“I soon found that the reward I felt every time I posted a story was the same as the feeling I get when playing a song to an audience, so I kept on writing. The response from readers was as soul-filling as any applause in an arena.

“So, I took stock of all the experiences I’ve had in my life – incredible, difficult, funny and emotional – and decided it was time to finally put them into words. Now with the amazing people at Simon & Schuster I’m excited and honored to announce The Storyteller, a collection of memories of a life lived loud.”

In the extract above, Grohl adds: “This certainly doesn’t mean that I’m quitting my day job, but it does give me a place to shed a little light on what it’s like to be a kid from Springfield, Virginia, walking through life while living out the crazy dreams I had as young musician.

“From hitting the road with Scream at 18 years old, to my time in Nirvana and the Foo Fighters, jamming with Iggy Pop or playing at the Academy Awards or dancing with AC/DC and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, drumming for Tom Petty or meeting Sir Paul McCartney at Royal Albert Hall, bedtime stories with Joan Jett or a chance meeting with Little Richard, to flying halfway around the world for one epic night with my daughters… the list goes on.

“I look forward to focusing the lens through which I see these memories a little sharper for you with much excitement,” he concludes.

The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music is available now for pre-order. For more info, head to Dave Grohl Storyteller.