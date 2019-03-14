Dave Mustaine Used a Wah-Wah Pedal Live "For the First Time Ever" This Week

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine is currently busy on the road with the Experience Hendrix show, cranking out Hendrix classics like "Fire" and "Stone Free" alongside Band of Gypsys’ Billy Cox, Jonny Lang and many more.

According to Mustaine, the tour is pushing him to try new things as a guitarist, including—for the first time in his career—a wah-wah pedal.

“Tonight's gonna be the first time I'm ever gonna use a wah-wah pedal live,” he said in a video he posted to his social media accounts on Tuesday, March 12, while backstage in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

“I've been really apprehensive of using one for obvious reasons and people overusing them. So I've found that this Experience Hendrix tour has gotten me out of my comfort zone, and it's been really good for me as a player. So I'm gonna give it a try.

“I don't know how it's gonna turn out, so if you're here, you'll find out. If you're not, check back later and see. But I'm really excited about it.”

Many fans have taken Mustaine's "obvious reasons" and "people overusing them" comment to be a dig at his wah-wah-friendly replacement in Metallica, Kirk Hammett, though he has offered no further comment on the matter.