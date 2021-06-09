Deafheaven announce new album Infinite Granite, share euphoric single, Great Mass of Color

Deafheaven have announced their fifth studio album, Infinite Granite, and shared the record’s first single, Great Mass of Color.

With crystalline arpeggios, walls of distorted euphoria and waves of tremolo-picked single-note lines, Great Mass of Color is perhaps as close to pure post-rock as Deafheaven have come.

That colossal sonic landscape was sculpted by super-producer and bass supremo Justin Meldal-Johnsen, who lends his production nous acquired from work with the likes of M83, Paramore and Wolf Alice.

The album promises rich guitar textures underpinned by synths, while vocals vary from falsettos to whispers and multi-part harmonies, with little of the blackened screams that typified the band’s early work.

Infinite Granite was engineered by longtime Deafheaven collaborator Jack Shirley and mixed by Darrell Thorp (Foo Fighters, Radiohead, Beck).

It’s out on August 20 via Sargent House and available to preorder now.