Dean Guitars Announces Select Series “Play To Win” Contest

Dean Guitars has launched the Play To Win Video Submission Contest.

One winner will receive a free, brand new Dean Select Series guitar and hardshell case. No purchase necessary. The contest is open to all guitarists in the continental United States, from now until August 12, 2019.

Here's how to enter:

1) Take a 1-2 minute video playing your favorite guitar. Tell Dean about your guitar, what you love about it, where you got it, what bands or projects you have, and show them some of your best riffs!

2) Submit your video on YouTube and give Dean the link and all relevant entry info at the form here.

3) Sit back and wait for Dean to contact the winner at the end of the contest (on or around August 17, 2019).

Dean Guitars Marketing and Artist Relations team will watch all the videos and pick a winner based on story, tone, playing, and personality.

For complete rules, head over to deanguitars.com/play-to-win.