Dean introduces the Vengeance and Zero – V and Explorer-style additions to its Select Series for 2021

Dean Guitars has expanded its Select Series with two new electric guitar models, the Vengeance and Zero.

With V- and Explorer-style body shapes respectively, the Vengeance and Zero share similar specs on construction – with mahogany bodies, three-piece C-shaped maple necks and ebony fingerboards – as well as several player-requested features, like stainless-steel frets and glow-in-the-dark side markers.

Each model is available in three finishes – Black Satin, Charcoal Burst and Black Cherry Burst – and top wood, bridge configuration and pickup layout varies depending on finish chosen.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Dean Guitars) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Dean Guitars) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Dean Guitars)

The Black Satin versions each feature a string-through design with a TonePros Tune-O-Matic bridge, while the Charcoal Burst and Black Cherry Burst iterations of each model boast flamed maple tops, and Floyd Rose 1000 and EverTune bridges, respectively.

Fishman Fluence Modern humbuckers are present in each model, though in differing configurations: the Black Satin models sport a single pickup and volume knob, while the Burst-finished versions are with fitted a pair, with two volume controls and a tone pot.

Pricing and availability are still to be confirmed, but you can head over to Dean Guitars in the meantime to learn more.