Dean shreds the price tag, but not the feature set, with affordable new Kerry King Signature V

Back in April, Dean guitars teased a more affordable version of its USA Kerry King V Limited Edition model, which came with a whopping $8,666 price tag.

Now that new electric guitar, the Dean Kerry King Signature V, is here. Like its older, more expensive brother, the V model boasts a mahogany body and maple top, but in place of neck-through construction the new KK sports a three-piece maple set neck.

There’s also an EMG 85 pickup at the neck in place of a Sustainiac, while the bridge pickup remains an EMG 81 with a PA2 Preamp Booster. The guitar also swaps in a Kahler Hybrid system in place of a Kahler KFK Kerry King signature tremolo.

Other features on the Kerry King Signature V include an ebony fretboard with a flat 12″ radius, 24 jumbo frets and custom “crossed nail” inlays, a 24.75″ scale length and a Black Satin finish (sorry – no Gloss Red Cross graphic this time around).

It’s still, of course, a more-than-impressive metal beast of a guitar, and it now comes with a much-less aggressive price tag: just $1,399.

