Dean unveils hot-rodded, high-spec Exile Select Floyd Fluence Black Satin

Dean has already had a busy 2021, announcing a new Dime Razorback Rust reissue as well as a more affordable Kerry King Signature V.

But ditching the spiky electric guitars for a hot minute, the company has unveiled another Strat-style model to its range, the Exile Select Floyd Fluence Black Satin.

In terms of construction, the guitar boasts an alder body, three-piece maple slim-D neck, 25.5" scale length and a 24-fret, 16"-radius ebony fingerboard with small, offset dot inlays. It also features a high-access heel joint for uninhibited playing in the upper registers.

(Image credit: Dean Guitars)

Generating its tones are a pair of Fishman Fluence Modern Black humbuckers, controlled via singular volume and tone knobs and a three-way blade selector switch. Push-pull functionality is featured on the tone knob for a greater array of tones.

Other features include a Floyd Rose 1000 bridge and R3 locking nut, black Mini Grover 18:1 tuners, Dome black control knobs, a dual-action truss rod and a chrome foil logo on the headstock.

The Exile Select Floyd Fluence Black Satin is available now for $999. For more information, head over to Dean Guitars.