Def Leppard Announce Las Vegas ‘Sin City Residency’

Def Leppard have announced a new Las Vegas residency, kicking off August 14 at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Dubbed “Def Leppard Hits Vegas: The Sin City Residency,” the run will be the band’s second stint in the city.

Said Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott, “Five years ago, we played our first-ever residency in Las Vegas which was relatively new ground for a rock band giving this kind of experience...I have to say, we really enjoyed it! Being in one place for the best part of a month is vastly different to our normal city to city touring routine. Breaking this cycle adds another element to the experience for both us and the audience. We look forward to seeing you at the Zappos Theater this summer!”

The 12 performance dates are: August 14, 16, 17, 20, 23, 24, 29 and 31; and September 1, 4, 6 and 7.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. PT.

General ticket prices begin at $69, plus applicable tax and fees, and may be purchased online at ticketmaster.com/defleppard or in-person at the Planet Hollywood box office.

For more information, head to DefLeppard.com.