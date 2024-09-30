“Redefines delay effects to create a pedal like no other”: The Dark Cloud is the final pedal Diamond designed before the revered effects firm closed down – now it’s finally seeing the light of day

The innovative delay is a ‘greatest hits’ of Diamond designs, with a unique reverse mode that’s “like echoes bounding through a stormy canyon”

In 2022, revered Canadian boutique firm Diamond was working on what would turn out to be its final original pedal design: an innovative new delay that would sadly never see the light of day after the company was forced to shut its doors in 2022. Now under the ownership of fellow Canadian co SolidGoldFX, the Dark Cloud is finally here.

The long-gestated delay pedal is built around Diamond’s Digital Bucket Brigade Delay, which delivers a new twist on the beloved analog delay chip, offering three delay modes with BBD analog warmth and precise digital control.

