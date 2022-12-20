SolidGoldFX buys fellow Canadian pedal brand Diamond following its closure last year

Over a year after Canadian pedal brand Diamond closed its doors due to a lack of funding, SolidGoldFX has stepped in to purchase it and ensure its continued operation.

In a statement posted to social media last week, SolidGoldFX – also based in Canada – announced the acquisition, noting that “to be able to continue the story of one of the greatest Canadian brands is beyond words for us”.

“Rumours of Diamond quietly closing shop had made their way to us in October of last year, so we reached out to see if we could help,” the brand wrote. “Be it manufacturing, parts, R&D, or any other part of the pedal making process. In essence, we wanted to do our part in keeping this pedal institution alive.

“One thing led to another and SolidGoldFX ended up purchasing the Diamond pedal brand and intellectual rights from Polyblend Inc. – the parent company of Diamond pedals.”

The statement went on to confirm that both SolidGoldFX and Diamond Pedals will remain separate brands, but products for each will now be build at SolidGoldFX's Montreal, Canada shop.

“While both brands might share a thing or two, Diamond will stay Diamond and SGFX will remain SGFX.”

The statement continued: “We are in the midst of updating the future Diamond lineup. The Diamond sound, quality and recognizable branding will remain with a few modernized touches made with some updated parts and manufacturing processes. The circuits you know and love will remain just that.

“Development has been completed and production has started with a handful of beloved Diamond pedals in the lineup and more will be added in the future.”

SGFX did say, however, that the sale only included the Diamond brand, trademarks and intellectual property rights, and that no tangible parts or stock were acquired. Thus, “with certain parts being obsolete or difficult to source”, the company warns it may not be able to repair previously built Diamond pedals.

At the time of writing, no further information has been disclosed regarding future Diamond pedals, but we'll keep you updated as we know more.

Ahead of its acquisition of Diamond, SolidGoldFX has had a busy 2022, dropping a wealth of pedals including the new-and-improved If 6 Was 9 MkII fuzz, slider-equipped Commodore overdrive, and a new modulated spring reverb unit, the Surf Rider IV.