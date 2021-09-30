Diezel's new VH Micro Head packs the high-gain heat of the company's VH4 amp into a compact, lightweight package

In recent months, we've seen the likes of Friedman and Bogner transfer the supercharged gain of some of their most beloved amps into compact, competitively-priced mini amp heads.

Now, Diezel has followed suit with the VH Micro guitar amp, which packs the high-gain glory of the company's famed, Adam Jones-favored VH4 – its third channel in particular – into a portable, four-pound package.

Packing 30 watts of power, the VH Micro, like its larger sibling, boasts gain and volume knobs, a three-band EQ – Bass, Middle and Treble – and Diezel's Deep and Presence knobs.

A series effects loop also comes aboard the rear of the amp, in addition to a pair of 8-16ohm speaker outputs.

The Diezel VH Micro amp runs on a 24V universal-voltage power-supply included with the amp, and is available now for $329.

For more info, head on over to Diezel.