Diezel's new VH Micro Head packs the high-gain heat of the company's VH4 amp into a compact, lightweight package

Weighing in at 4 pounds, the VH Micro boasts 30 watts of power, gain and volume knobs, a three-band EQ, and more

Diezel's new VH Micro head
(Image credit: Diezel)

In recent months, we've seen the likes of Friedman and Bogner transfer the supercharged gain of some of their most beloved amps into compact, competitively-priced mini amp heads. 

Now, Diezel has followed suit with the VH Micro guitar amp, which packs the high-gain glory of the company's famed, Adam Jones-favored VH4 – its third channel in particular – into a portable, four-pound package.

Packing 30 watts of power, the VH Micro, like its larger sibling, boasts gain and volume knobs, a three-band EQ – Bass, Middle and Treble – and Diezel's Deep and Presence knobs.

A series effects loop also comes aboard the rear of the amp, in addition to a pair of 8-16ohm speaker outputs.

The Diezel VH Micro amp runs on a 24V universal-voltage power-supply included with the amp, and is available now for $329.

For more info, head on over to Diezel.

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson is an Associate Editor at guitarworld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.