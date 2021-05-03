Friedman offers up a small high-gain wonder with the BE Mini amp

Friedman recently crammed its Smallbox amp head into an impressive pedal design, and now the beloved amp company has introduced another small wonder: the BE Mini head, a tiny (9.5” x 6.25” x 5.25") solid-state version of its famed BE circuit in an enclosure that weighs in at just four pounds.

The new guitar amp boasts all the classic signature Friedman high-gain, British-voiced tones, with a 30-watt power section, gain, level and presence controls, a three-band EQ and Cut and Tight switches on the front panel. There's also a series effects loop and two speaker outputs on the rear.

(Image credit: Friedman Amplification)

And it’s all wrapped up in true Friedman style, with signature black Tolex highlighted by a gold control panel and badge.

Even better, the size and weight aren’t the only small things about the BE-Mini: there’s also the price – just $329.99.

For more information or to pick one up, head to Friedman Amplification.