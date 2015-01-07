Dimebag Darrell, "Whiskey Road" — Exclusive Song Premiere and Transcription

The February 2015 issue of Guitar World, which hits subscribers' mailboxes this week, is our Ultimate Dimebag Darrell Tribute Issue!

Among its exclusive Dime-themed offerings are:

• A private tour of the late guitarist's estate in Arlington, Texas, featuring his most cherished guitars and memorabilia

• The Guitar World guide to the 25 Greatest Pantera Songs of All Time

• An interview with metal producer Terry Date, who reflects on his days in the studio with Pantera

• An interview with Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian, who recalls how he nearly drank himself to death on the road with Pantera

• Plus a gallery of Dimebag Darrell art and tattoos from Guitar World readers, who continue to express their devotion to the late guitarist.

As part of our Dime tribute, we're also premiering "Whiskey Road," a never-before-heard song that features Dimebag Darrell on vocals and all the instruments!

Listen to the song below—and play along with the complete transcription, which can be found at the very bottom of this story (Remember you can see the tabs full size by clicking on the full-page icon at the bottom right of the transcription preview window). The bulk of the "Whiskey Road" transcription also can be found starting on Page 126 of the February 2015 issue of Guitar World.

"Whiskey Road" was tracked in 2001, during the last outing of Pantera's Reinventing the Steel tour in the U.S. For more information about the song, check out the February 2015 issue of Guitar World.

Dimebag Darrell — Whiskey Road