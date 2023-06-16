John 5, Nikki Sixx, Rob Halford and... Dolly Parton – metal's newest, and best, supergroup?

Last March, Dolly Parton announced that she was withdrawing her nomination for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. At the time, the country legend said that she didn't feel she had “earned [the] right“ to be inducted.

Parton later backtracked though, and even performed – with a $99 mini electric guitar – at that year's induction ceremony, but also noted even as she initially withdrew from consideration that the nomination had inspired her to “put out a hopefully great rock 'n' roll record at some point in the future,“ adding that a more rock-oriented project was something she had “always wanted to do.“

Given how often prominent musicians talk publicly about bucket-list projects without following through in any way, we'd like to tip our cap to Parton, who on November 17 will indeed release an album aptly titled Rockstar.

One of its latest singles, Bygones, teams Parton with an incredible supporting cast that includes Judas Priest vocalist Rob Halford, and two members of Mötley Crüe – guitar hero John 5 and bass guitar player Nikki Sixx.

Now, before you write all this off, keep in mind that John 5 was raised on country. He gives Bygones a snarling rhythm guitar pulse that's 1/3 Eddie Van Halen, 1/3 Mötley Crüe and 1/3 Grand Ole Opry, and works as a brilliant backdrop for Parton, who sounds just as at home here as she would with fiddles and mandolins.

In a statement, Parton described the song as “one of my very favorites on the whole album.

“The song fits with so many couples,“ Parton says, “and coupling my voice with Rob, one of my all-time favorites, made it even more special.”

Parton also, earlier this year, spoke positively of Sixx's playing on the album, in a letter to the bassist's wife, Courtney Bingham. “Hey Courtney,“ Parton wrote in the letter, which Bingham later shared on social media. “Your hubby played his butt off on my album! Maybe someday I can meet you both. Love, Dolly.”

To preorder Rockstar, visit Parton's website.