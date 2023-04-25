NAMM 2023: Explore Donner’s newest smart guitar, the REVO – an innovative instrument with a light-up fretboard for learning scales, songs and more

By Matt Owen
published

A patented DMI double pickup system, accompanying mobile app and interactive light up fretboard headline the REVO, which looks to be the ultimate learning, teaching and sharing guitar

Donner REVO guitar
(Image credit: Future)

NAMM 2023: In recent years, Donner has made a name for itself as being a leader in contemporary smart guitars, with its game-changing LAVA acoustic models pushing the boundaries in six-string design.

At this year’s NAMM show, Donner’s smart guitar lineup grew with the unveiling of the REVO – a revolutionary instrument designed for learners and tutors alike that boasts an innovative light up fretboard.

With an offset soundhole, the REVO features a patented DMI double pickup system – which comprises one piezo and one magnet pickup – and has been designed to be the ultimate teaching, learning and sharing guitar.

As seen in the explainer below, most of the REVO’s magic takes place on the fretboard. Housing over 100 lights, the fingerboard can be configured to help students and aspiring strummers memorize the fretboard through scales and chord shapes, and can be completely customized – both in position and color – to fit an individual’s needs.

For example, key scale tones can be highlighted in a certain color as a visual reminder to hit that note while soloing, while root notes can be depicted in another. An accompanying Donner mobile app helps configure the glowing fretboard, and contains everything from chords and scales to full songs.

In practice, that means a song can be selected, and the 100+ fretboard lights will light the way for you to play along, making practice sessions more efficient. A built-in touch screen can also be used to access various fretboard light configurations for easy practice.

As an added bonus, the REVO connects learners and educators virtually, allowing users to record their playing through the app to send to their tutor for feedback.

To find out more, head over to Donner Music (opens in new tab).

