NAMM 2022: Donner offers sneak peek at ultra-portable, headless Hush-I Silent guitar

Features include a one-piece solid wood neck and detachable body in the form of CNC metal bars

NAMM 2022: After recently unveiling the carbon fiber-built Rising-G Pro acoustic, Donner has announced another, markedly more unusual model, the Hush-I Silent guitar.

Designed to allow guitarists to “play anywhere, any time without restriction”, this forward-thinking instrument is designed to be portable, with a graduated asymmetrical one-piece neck design made from solid wood, and detachable CNC bars which allow it to sit in a player's arms more like a conventional electric guitar.

Additionally, the Hush-I features a headless design, with its tuners located at the bottom of the body.

In terms of electronics, the guitar boasts a plug-and-play pickup system, controlled via singular volume and tone knobs and a two-band EQ.

Further info – including pricing – is limited at this stage, but we'll keep an eye out as we approach NAMM 2022, and bring it to you when we know more.

