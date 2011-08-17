Dream Theater Post Sample of New Song, "Beneath the Surface"

Every week leading up to the release of their new album, A Dramatic Turn of Events, Dream Theater are rolling out clips of the songs on the record. Today's is "Beneath the Surface." You can listen to it below.

So far, the only full song from the album to debut online has been "On the Backs of Angels," which you can listen to here. Snippets of "Bridges in the Sky" (listen) and "Breaking All Illusions" (listen) have also made it online.

The band also just announced the first dates of their fall tour itinerary, which kicks off in San Francisco on September 24. You can see all of Dream Theater's announced tour dates with Trivium here.

A Dramatic Turn of Events marks the recording debut of drummer Mike Mangini with the band. Mangini replaced long-time Dream Theater drummer and founding member Mike Portnoy after his much-publiczed departure from the band last fall.