The Dreaming Premiere New Song, "Afraid" — Free Download

Today, Guitar World and Metropolis Records are premiering (and giving away) "Afraid," a new song by the Dreaming. You can hear it—and download it for free—below.

The song is from the Dreaming's new album, Rise Again, which will be released Tuesday, February 10.

The Dreaming represents a reunion of Stabbing Westward's founding members—Christopher Hall (lead singer) and Walter Flakus (keyboards, programming). Although the name Stabbing Westward is dead and buried (they disbanded in 2002), Hall and Flakus are ecstatic to return with the haunting music that made them multi-platinum artists.

The band is rounded out by guitarist Carlton Bost (Orgy, Deadsy), bassist Franccesca De Struct and one-time Stabbing Westward drummer Johnny Haro.

Emerging from Stabbing Westward's breakup in 2002, Hall formed the Dreaming and released its debut album, Etched in Blood, in 2008. After some heady reconciliation, Flakus rejoined his former bandmate and brought the partnership back full circle. Rise Again reignites spark of their original band.

The album is available now for preorder at iTunes. For more about the Dreaming, follow them on Facebook and catch one of their upcoming shows. For the free download of "Afraid," head here.

The Dreaming March 2015 Tour