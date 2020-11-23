Dunable Guitars reveals more affordable DE Series

Dunable Guitars isn't exactly known for its affordable electric guitar offerings, but with the new DE Series, the Los Angeles guitar firm seeks to change that.

The line comprises the all-new Cyclops DE and R2 DE, both of which boast offset-style body shapes, mahogany bodies and necks and dotted-inlayed ebony fingerboards.

Both are available in two color options, too – Gloss Black or Tobacco Sunburst for the Cyclops DE and Matte Black or Tobacco Sunburst for the R2 DE.

Each model comes with Dunable Cthulu pickups as standard, but buyers can customize setup, pickup configuration and hardware when ordering through Dunable's website.

Head honcho Sacha Dunable was able to achieve the guitars' modest price tags by relocating manufacture from the company's Southern California workshop to a South Korean production facility.

The Cyclops DE and R2 DE will retail at $1,099 and $1,199, respectively, but customers can pre-order at early bird pricing of $899 and $999 for a limited time. For more information, head to Dunable Guitars.