Dunable launches the Minotaur, an all-new guitar model built for “maximum ergonomic comfort”

Boasting a double-cut body shape with horns like its namesake mythical beast, the Minotaur comes in a host of different configurations, with Grover hardware as standard

Southern California’s Dunable Guitars has unveiled its latest electric guitar model, the Minotaur.

With DNA rooted in the company’s Moonflower model – which was discontinued in 2017 – the Minotaur features a double-cut design with, like the mythological beast it’s named after, a pair of horns on its upper bout.

Designed to give guitarists an instrument that “plays fast and smooth, sounds amazing, and gives maximum physical ergonomic comfort”, the Minotaur sports a series of soft body contours, 22 jumbo nickel frets, a 12” fretboard radius and a 25.5” scale length.

Electronics include a dual-humbucker pickup configuration, with a volume pot and a tone control with push-pull functionality for coil-splitting.

Other features include Grover Rotomatic Keystone tuners and a Grover TOM bridge with a brass Kluson top-mount tailpiece.

Beyond these specs, the Minotaur comes in a host of different configurations, with body material ranging from swamp ash to Honduran mahogany and fingerboards ranging from richlite to ebony.

The Minotaur is available now via select dealers for $2,650, and Dunable will begin accepting Custom Shop orders from December 15, with orders fulfilled within six to nine months. For more information, head to Dunable Guitars (opens in new tab).

