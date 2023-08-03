“Everything you’ve ever wanted and needed out of a reverb”? EarthQuaker Devices launches the Ledges Tri-Dimensional Reverberation Machine

EarthQuaker Devices has lifted the curtain on its latest reverb pedal, the Ledges Tri-Dimensional Reverberation Machine, which the effects specialist says is its “most customizable reverb ever”.

Customizability is just part of the pedal’s objective, though, with EarthQuaker Devices calling its deceivingly streamlined stompbox “everything you’ve ever wanted and needed out of a reverb”.

“If you’re looking for that classic, standard reverb tone from the players and songs you love, then this is your pedal,” the brand says. “If you want to push the limits and take it further to sonic reaches that only you can uncover, then this is also your pedal. It’s everything you’ve ever wanted and needed out of a reverb.”

Lofty claims indeed, but there seems to be some merit here, especially where customizability is concerned. Three reverb types – Room, Hall and Plate – are available via the central toggle, and can be sculpted and saved into six preset slots.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: EarthQuaker Devices) (Image credit: EarthQuaker Devices)

These presets can be recalled via the dedicated selector knob, which is joined on the pedal’s face by self-explanatory Length, Damping and Mix parameters. A sole footswitch and a Preset button for saving, erm, presets, complete the control set.

The Preset button also navigates Preset and Live modes. Preset defaults directly to the saved settings of the chosen preset slot, while Live lets players take manual control of the three parameters.

Further customization can be squeezed out thanks to the TRS jack, which can be connected to a third-party expression pedal in order to take an off-the-cuff approach to manipulating any of the three parameters.

The result is a pedal that is, true to EQD’s word, the company's most customizable reverb pedal, and is notably one of the only reverb stompboxes on the brand’s books to offer preset saving.

It’s not the only one to offer expression pedal control, mind, nor does it have the most comprehensive control set – the Afterneath probably gets that title – but the presets alone makes it a welcome addition to the EQD ranks.

But is it really “everything you’ve ever wanted and needed out of a reverb”? Well, the reverb market is a highly competitive one, and is filled with expansive, feature-packed stompboxes whose features go beyond the Ledges’ own.

Having said that, this isn’t trying to be one of those souped-up Strymon-esque reverb pedals, rather a streamlined pedalboard-friendly addition that will prove to be plenty versatile.

Further still, in comparison to its more conventional competitors – think the EHX Oceans 11 and MXR M300 – the Ledges has presets and price on its side, and is available now for $199. That, and it sounds darn good in the demo videos.

To find out more, head over to EarthQuaker Devices.

The Ledges follows the Aurelius tri-voice chorus, which was unveiled in April and also features six onboard presets.